Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Position Reduced by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 104,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.33% of Insulet worth $55,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $252.00 on Monday. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $298.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $275.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.85. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 572.74 and a beta of 0.76.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.89 million. Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.79.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

