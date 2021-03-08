Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) were down 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $233.55 and last traded at $235.95. Approximately 532,069 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 423,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $252.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on PODD shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.79.

Get Insulet alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 536.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.85.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,482,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 234,276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,888,000 after acquiring an additional 14,926 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,886,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,695 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,098,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826 shares during the last quarter.

About Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.