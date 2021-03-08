Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) were down 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $233.55 and last traded at $235.95. Approximately 532,069 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 423,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $252.00.
A number of analysts recently commented on PODD shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.79.
The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 536.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.85.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,482,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 234,276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,888,000 after acquiring an additional 14,926 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,886,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,695 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,098,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826 shares during the last quarter.
About Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD)
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
