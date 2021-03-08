Insured Finance (INFI) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $852,795.00

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $8.33 million and approximately $852,795.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Insured Finance has traded down 28% against the dollar. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00001158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance’s launch date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,143,938 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

