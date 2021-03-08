Insureum Achieves Market Cap of $5.13 Million (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last week, Insureum has traded up 78.6% against the US dollar. Insureum has a market capitalization of $5.13 million and $1.02 million worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insureum token can now be purchased for $0.0240 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00059026 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.77 or 0.00791999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00009289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00026524 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00060615 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00029291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00041312 BTC.

Insureum Profile

ISR is a token. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 tokens. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insureum’s official website is insureum.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Buying and Selling Insureum

