Insureum Price Up 118.2% Over Last 7 Days (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 29.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Insureum has a market capitalization of $6.53 million and $951,529.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Insureum has traded up 118.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Insureum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0305 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00058561 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $433.63 or 0.00805266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00009501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00026293 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00062475 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00029406 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00040761 BTC.

Insureum Token Profile

ISR is a token. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 tokens. The official website for Insureum is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Buying and Selling Insureum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insureum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

