Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Sets New 52-Week High at $93.76

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $93.76 and last traded at $93.76, with a volume of 8 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.56.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Integer had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Integer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Integer by 1.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Integer by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Integer by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Integer by 29.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Integer (NYSE:ITGR)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

