Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Analysts expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.58. Integra LifeSciences posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full-year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.83.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Mosebrook sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $72,684.60. Also, EVP Eric Schwartz sold 4,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $291,049.20. Insiders have sold 7,558 shares of company stock worth $522,796 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 3.5% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.5% during the third quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 14,608 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 15.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IART opened at $66.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $71.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

