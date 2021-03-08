Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 571.4% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTLA opened at $51.81 on Monday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $92.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 2.09.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Perry A. Karsen sold 88,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $4,753,312.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,712.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Schiermeier sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $76,919.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 895,281 shares of company stock worth $55,527,038 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $27.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.36.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

