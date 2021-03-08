Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 94.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,069,772 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.37% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICPT. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 833.3% during the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,176,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 86.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,509,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,563,000 after acquiring an additional 700,492 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 815.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 314,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,053,000 after acquiring an additional 280,437 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $4,146,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICPT opened at $20.66 on Monday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $95.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.65.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.03). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 106.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $53,662.71. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ICPT shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

