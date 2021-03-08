Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Intercontinental Exchange in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.19. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $114.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.40. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $119.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,201,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446,916 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,133,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,619,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851,221 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,415,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,517,000 after buying an additional 281,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoma Bravo L.P. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $918,516,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,221,334.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,549,173.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $245,192.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,668 shares of company stock worth $4,229,058. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.93%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

