Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of ICE opened at $114.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $119.02. The stock has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.40.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $695,765.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,831,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,668 shares of company stock worth $4,229,058 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 37,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,131,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,561,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

