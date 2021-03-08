Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) rose 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.61 and last traded at $13.49. Approximately 470,865 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 397,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Interface presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $791.74 million, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.83 million. Interface had a positive return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. Interface’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TILE. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interface during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Interface during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interface during the third quarter valued at $105,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interface during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Interface during the third quarter valued at $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Interface Company Profile (NASDAQ:TILE)

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.

