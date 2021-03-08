Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) rose 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.61 and last traded at $13.49. Approximately 470,865 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 397,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.83.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Interface presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.70.
The stock has a market capitalization of $791.74 million, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TILE. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interface during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Interface during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interface during the third quarter valued at $105,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interface during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Interface during the third quarter valued at $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.
Interface Company Profile (NASDAQ:TILE)
Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.
