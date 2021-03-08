International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,312 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $7,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 3.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 47.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Also, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $426,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,849 shares of company stock worth $1,497,553. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $54.15 on Monday. International Paper has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $54.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

