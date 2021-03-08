International Paper to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for International Paper in a report released on Friday, March 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $54.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.24. International Paper has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $54.33. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH purchased a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 82,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 6,619 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,715,000. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 174,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after buying an additional 32,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $426,950.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $195,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,849 shares of company stock worth $1,497,553 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

