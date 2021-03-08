International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the transportation company on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

International Seaways has a payout ratio of 19.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect International Seaways to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

INSW opened at $18.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day moving average is $16.76. The stock has a market cap of $518.00 million, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. International Seaways has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $29.30.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INSW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of International Seaways from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. International Seaways has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 3, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of 42 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 5 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 7 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

