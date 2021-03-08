International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Stock Price Up 5.5%

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) shares rose 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.60 and last traded at $19.53. Approximately 320,404 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 184,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.51.

INSW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on International Seaways from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $546.55 million, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in International Seaways by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in International Seaways by 136.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 3, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of 42 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 5 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 7 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

