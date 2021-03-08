Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) rose 7.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.25 and last traded at $19.55. Approximately 179,987 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 185,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.16.

INTZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Intrusion from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $340.05 million, a PE ratio of -114.99 and a beta of 1.25.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 179.98% and a negative net margin of 30.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intrusion Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Intrusion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,841,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Intrusion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $518,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Intrusion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $608,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Intrusion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,386,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Intrusion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $510,000.

About Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ)

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations.

