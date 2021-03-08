Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) vs. Unity Software (NYSE:U) Head-To-Head Review

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) and Unity Software (NYSE:U) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Intuit and Unity Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuit 1 3 16 0 2.75 Unity Software 1 3 8 0 2.58

Intuit presently has a consensus target price of $426.43, indicating a potential upside of 15.12%. Unity Software has a consensus target price of $123.70, indicating a potential upside of 33.37%. Given Unity Software’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Unity Software is more favorable than Intuit.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intuit and Unity Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuit $7.68 billion 13.21 $1.83 billion $6.56 56.47 Unity Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Intuit has higher revenue and earnings than Unity Software.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.8% of Intuit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.9% of Unity Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Intuit shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Intuit and Unity Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuit 25.10% 40.29% 21.60% Unity Software N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Intuit beats Unity Software on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner. The Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Online Advanced, a cloud-based solution; QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms. This segment also offers payment-processing solutions, including credit and debit cards, and ACH payment services; and financial supplies and financing for small businesses. Its Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services; and personal finance. The company's Strategic Partner segment offers Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax-preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax Online tax products, electronic tax filing service, and bank products and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including multi-channel shop-and-buy experiences, websites and call centers, mobile application stores, and retail and other channels. Intuit Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Red Hat, Inc. on Argo CD, a declarative continuous delivery tool for Kubernetes deployments. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

