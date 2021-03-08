Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,185 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCM. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,267,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,811,000 after buying an additional 2,231,355 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,303,000. Tlwm acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $13,484,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,679,000. Finally, Well Done LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 464.9% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 561,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,219,000 after buying an additional 462,350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCM opened at $21.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.80. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $22.40.

