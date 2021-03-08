Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,128 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Invesco during the first quarter worth $396,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 111.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 31,583 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the third quarter worth $86,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Invesco by 7.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 2.4% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 107,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVZ opened at $23.76 on Monday. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.31%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Invesco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.88.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

