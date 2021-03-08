Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lowered its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 98.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,073,389 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $5,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,695,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,778,000 after purchasing an additional 160,759 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 179,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 10,533 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 385,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 216,051 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 884,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,718,000 after purchasing an additional 34,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,957,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,900,000 after purchasing an additional 151,757 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $22.23 on Monday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.05.

