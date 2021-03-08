Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Futu (FUTU)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Futu (NASDAQ: FUTU) in the last few weeks:
- 3/4/2021 – Futu had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $119.70 to $246.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/26/2021 – Futu had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $119.70 to $246.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/22/2021 – Futu was downgraded by analysts at 86 Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $171.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/16/2021 – Futu is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/21/2021 – Futu had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..
- 1/18/2021 – Futu is now covered by analysts at BOCOM International Holdings. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of FUTU stock traded down $4.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,708,126. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.05 and a 200-day moving average of $63.83. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.75 and a beta of 1.76. Futu Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $204.25.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Futu by 178.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 24,178 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Futu by 208.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 815,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,351,000 after purchasing an additional 551,631 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Futu by 15,147.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 766,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,832,000 after purchasing an additional 761,025 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Futu by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the third quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.46% of the company’s stock.
