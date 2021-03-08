Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Futu (FUTU)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Futu (NASDAQ: FUTU) in the last few weeks:

3/4/2021 – Futu had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $119.70 to $246.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Futu had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $119.70 to $246.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Futu was downgraded by analysts at 86 Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $171.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Futu is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Futu had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

1/18/2021 – Futu is now covered by analysts at BOCOM International Holdings. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FUTU stock traded down $4.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,708,126. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.05 and a 200-day moving average of $63.83. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.75 and a beta of 1.76. Futu Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $204.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Futu by 178.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 24,178 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Futu by 208.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 815,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,351,000 after purchasing an additional 551,631 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Futu by 15,147.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 766,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,832,000 after purchasing an additional 761,025 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Futu by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the third quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

