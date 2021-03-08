Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX)

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ: NBLX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/25/2021 – Noble Midstream Partners had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $13.50 price target on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Noble Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Noble Midstream Partners LP is engaged in crude oil and natural gas exploration and production. Its operating area includes onshore which consists of US DJ Basin, Marcellus Shale, Eagle Ford Shale and Permian Basin as well as offshore in deepwater Gulf of Mexico, Eastern Mediterranean and West Africa. Noble Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

2/17/2021 – Noble Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $13.50 price target on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Noble Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.

2/16/2021 – Noble Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Noble Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Noble Midstream Partners LP is engaged in crude oil and natural gas exploration and production. Its operating area includes onshore which consists of US DJ Basin, Marcellus Shale, Eagle Ford Shale and Permian Basin as well as offshore in deepwater Gulf of Mexico, Eastern Mediterranean and West Africa. Noble Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

2/8/2021 – Noble Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Noble Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:NBLX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.19. The stock had a trading volume of 120,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,061. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Noble Midstream Partners LP has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 3.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.65.

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $207.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.10 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 17.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Noble Midstream Partners LP will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is a boost from Noble Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Noble Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 32.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. 26.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

