Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 8th (AIBRF, ALO, BATRK, BBSI, BEST, BLPH, BPMUF, BQ, BSMX, BSY)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, March 8th:

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) was given a €52.00 ($61.18) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Liberty Braves Group owns and operates Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball club, stadium and associated real estate projects. Liberty Braves Group is based in the United States. “

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES INC. provides light industrial, clerical and technical employees to a wide range of businesses through staff leasing, contract staffing, site management and temporary staffing arrangements. The Company provides employees to a diverse set of customers, including among others, forest products and agriculture-based companies, electronics manufacturers, transportation and shipping enterprises, professional firms and general contractors. “

BEST (NYSE:BEST) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BEST Inc. offers logistics and supply chain management solutions. The Company’s service offerings include BEST supply chain management, BEST express, BEST freight, BEST store , BEST global, BEST cargo and BEST Ucargo serves which provide express and freight delivery, inventory management, warehousing, financing, cross-border supply chain, merchandise sourcing, and value-added services. It operates primarily in United States, Germany, Australia, Japan and Canada. BEST Inc. is based in Hangzhou, China. “

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is a biotherapeutics company. It is focused on developing products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary and cardiac diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of INOpulse and BCM which are in different clinical stage. Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is based in Hampton, New Jersey. “

Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing products that address the medical challenge of increasing resistance and non-response to current treatment options in the therapeutic areas of bacterial infections, fungal infections and cancer. With two commercialized drugs, the company is committed to discovering, developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products to meet the medical needs of patients with serious and life-threatening conditions. “

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Boqii Holding Limited provides pet-focused online community principally in China’s pet market. Boqii Holding Limited is based in SHANGHAI. “

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking services to commercial and private customers. The company’s products and services consist of securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities and operations aimed at individuals and small and medium enterprises. Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple, formerly known as Grupo Financiero Santander, is based in Mexico. “

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bentley Systems Incorporated is a provider of software solutions to engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, constructors and owner-operators for the design, construction and operations of infrastructure. Bentley Systems Incorporated is based in Exton, Pennsylvania. “

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “COMPAÑÍA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA is a leading mining company producing precious metals and holding mining rights in Peru. Since its inception in 1953, Buenaventura has focused on exploration and exploitation activities both by its own and through joint ventures. Buenaventura also is an important shareholder of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L., one of the leading gold producers in Latin America. “

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CAE is a world leader in providing simulation and modelling technologies, and integrated training services to the civil aviation industry and defence forces around the globe. The Company design, manufacture and supply simulation equipment and offer training and services. This includes integrated modelling, simulation and training solutions for commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, aircraft manufacturers and military organizations and a global network of training centres for pilots, and in some instances, cabin crew and maintenance workers. “

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally-enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. “

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) was downgraded by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have C$6.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$7.25.

