Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 2,231 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,643% compared to the typical daily volume of 128 call options.

ANAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.14.

In other news, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $751,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 31.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000.

NASDAQ:ANAB traded down $10.32 on Monday, reaching $19.15. 175,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,537. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.36. The firm has a market cap of $524.06 million, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.15. AnaptysBio has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $35.85.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.74). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmoplantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

