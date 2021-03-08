Investors Buy High Volume of CenterPoint Energy Call Options (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 3,311 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 80% compared to the average volume of 1,839 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seeyond boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 22,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 32,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 25.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 33,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNP. Barclays increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Evercore ISI cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

NYSE CNP traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $20.91. The stock had a trading volume of 182,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,566,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.25. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $25.39.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

