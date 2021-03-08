Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on FS Development (NASDAQ:GMTX)

FS Development Corp. (NASDAQ:GMTX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 4,169 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 5,534% compared to the average daily volume of 74 call options.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of FS Development in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FS Development in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of FS Development in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:GMTX traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.56. 16,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,289. FS Development has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a precision medicine company, focuses on the development of new therapies for patients suffering from dry AMD and linked diseases. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

