Investors Purchase Large Volume of Auris Medical Call Options (NASDAQ:EARS)

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 2,413 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 601% compared to the average volume of 344 call options.

NASDAQ EARS traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.69. 309,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,416. The company has a market cap of $27.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.92. Auris Medical has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $6.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Auris Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Auris Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment and prevention of peripheral and central nervous disorders. The company's Phase 3 programs under the development include Keyzilen (AM-101) for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and Sonsuvi (AM-111) for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

