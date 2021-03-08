InvestSMART Group Limited (ASX:INV) Insider Peter Hodge Acquires 268,374 Shares

InvestSMART Group Limited (ASX:INV) insider Peter Hodge purchased 268,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$42,134.72 ($30,096.23).

Peter Hodge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 17th, Peter Hodge purchased 2,403,334 shares of InvestSMART Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$204,283.39 ($145,916.71).

On Tuesday, December 15th, Peter Hodge purchased 800,000 shares of InvestSMART Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$68,000.00 ($48,571.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.02.

InvestSMART Group Limited provides financial services and products under general advice to retail investors in Australia. It primarily offers wealth and funds management, and personal insurance services. The company was formerly known as Australasian Wealth Investments Limited and changed its name to InvestSMART Group Limited in May 2016.

