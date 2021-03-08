Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000464 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market cap of $28.13 million and $4,354.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00058462 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $402.61 or 0.00791852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00009290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00026009 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00060653 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00029090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00041434 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Profile

IHF is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,260,122 coins. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

