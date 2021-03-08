InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Shares Gap Down to $1.09

Shares of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.09, but opened at $1.01. InVivo Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 552 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1.06.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 111,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.53% of InVivo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. The company is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for the implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

