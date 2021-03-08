IONChain (IONC) Achieves Market Cap of $245,562.96

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 8th. Over the last week, IONChain has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. IONChain has a total market capitalization of $245,562.96 and approximately $2,864.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IONChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About IONChain

IONC is a token. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

Buying and Selling IONChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

