IOST (IOST) Price Up 12.8% Over Last Week

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. In the last week, IOST has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. IOST has a market capitalization of $729.32 million and approximately $264.24 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST token can now be bought for approximately $0.0445 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00060210 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.52 or 0.00816352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00009520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00026109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00061135 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00029705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00041350 BTC.

About IOST

IOST is a (PoB) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,306,434,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,374,175,762 tokens. IOST’s official website is iost.io . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

