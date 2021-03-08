IOTA Market Capitalization Reaches $3.61 Billion (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 8th. In the last week, IOTA has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for $1.30 or 0.00002561 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $3.61 billion and approximately $98.91 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 56.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00068156 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000078 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000160 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

