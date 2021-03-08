IoTeX (IOTX) Price Hits $0.0283 on Major Exchanges

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One IoTeX token can currently be purchased for $0.0283 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, IoTeX has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $273.37 million and approximately $43.26 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00058791 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $434.63 or 0.00807669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00025887 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00062480 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00029670 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00040902 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX (IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

