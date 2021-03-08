IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,384 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.31% of IPG Photonics worth $37,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after buying an additional 182,112 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 27.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 19.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in IPG Photonics by 6.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.75.

IPGP stock opened at $206.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 104.82 and a beta of 1.48. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $98.04 and a 1 year high of $262.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.14. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IPG Photonics news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 13,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total transaction of $3,503,808.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,568 shares in the company, valued at $12,723,920.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 43,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.81, for a total transaction of $9,279,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,478,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,987,311.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,785 shares of company stock worth $16,503,418 over the last three months. 34.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

