IQeon (IQN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.83 Million

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One IQeon coin can currently be bought for about $2.52 or 0.00004820 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IQeon has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. IQeon has a market capitalization of $13.83 million and $504,094.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00060132 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.31 or 0.00816003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00025967 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00061039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00029784 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00041382 BTC.

About IQeon

IQN is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

