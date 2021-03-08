iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target Cut to $195.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $252.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IRTC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $227.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.54.

Shares of IRTC stock traded down $4.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $134.15. 4,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,221. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -72.64 and a beta of 1.68. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $56.54 and a 12-month high of $286.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Vort sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.14, for a total transaction of $1,195,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,762.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,750. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,911,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 278.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,202,000.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

