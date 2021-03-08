iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Trading Down 8.5% on Analyst Downgrade

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)’s share price dropped 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $252.00 to $195.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. iRhythm Technologies traded as low as $125.56 and last traded at $127.00. Approximately 928,154 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 682,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.75.

IRTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $227.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.54.

In related news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total transaction of $1,159,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,777,809.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 10,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,750. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 50.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.28 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.13 and its 200 day moving average is $216.95.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

