IRISnet (IRIS) Achieves Market Cap of $120.40 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 8th. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $120.40 million and approximately $18.17 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IRISnet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000246 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, IRISnet has traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,008,327,480 coins and its circulating supply is 960,964,017 coins. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

