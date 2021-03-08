Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 30.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 12,692 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 11.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IRM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $35.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.66 and a 200-day moving average of $29.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $41.32.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.86%.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $1,806,969.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,801.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $510,580.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,809,707.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,232 shares of company stock worth $3,822,243. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

