iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,769 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 0.26% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EWA. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 481,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,503,000 after buying an additional 249,889 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 429,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,524,000 after purchasing an additional 248,921 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,014,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,005,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 93,783.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 136,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 135,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWA opened at $25.15 on Monday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $25.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.42.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

