iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,758 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 261.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,218,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,824 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,192,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,739,000 after purchasing an additional 829,739 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,154,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 272.6% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 185,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after buying an additional 135,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 803,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,034,000 after buying an additional 96,861 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWC opened at $33.10 on Monday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $33.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.94.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

