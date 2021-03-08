iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) Shares Acquired by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,712 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 82.6% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 276,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 125,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 23,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 15,145 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 115,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 25,506 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $49.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.71. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $55.12.

