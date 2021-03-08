iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 390,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 1.88% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF worth $12,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSA. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 535,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,183,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 68,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $821,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KSA opened at $33.34 on Monday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.65.

