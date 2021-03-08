iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Trading Down 5.4%

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)’s share price traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $375.06 and last traded at $375.21. 2,445,443 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 960,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $396.61.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $416.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 91 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

