iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 88.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $217.71 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $230.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.