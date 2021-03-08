iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 502,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,632 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.24% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $64,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,632,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,341 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,043,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,143,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,054 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,718,000 after purchasing an additional 639,433 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,905,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $367,547,000 after purchasing an additional 198,311 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,660,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,555,000 after purchasing an additional 282,284 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $125.25 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.37 and a 52-week high of $128.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.50.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

