Italo Tops One Day Volume of $11.00 (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 8th. Italo has a market capitalization of $40,587.78 and $11.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Italo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Italo has traded 52.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $243.60 or 0.00452362 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00066996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00046312 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00076461 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00078155 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.07 or 0.00464390 BTC.

Italo Coin Profile

Italo’s total supply is 25,152,032 coins. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Italo’s official website is italo.network

