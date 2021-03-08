Italo (XTA) Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded 33.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 8th. In the last seven days, Italo has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. Italo has a total market cap of $25,639.45 and $11.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Italo coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Italo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.55 or 0.00459246 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00066870 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00075620 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00080771 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00050858 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.96 or 0.00452186 BTC.

About Italo

Italo’s total supply is 25,152,032 coins. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Italo is italo.network

Buying and Selling Italo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Italo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Italo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Italo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Italo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.